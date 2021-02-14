Most common Game and Fish violations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A lot of people took to the outdoors in 2020 during the COVID-19 Pandemic. In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson visits with chief game warden Scott Winkelman about some of the more common Game and Fish violations.

Last year, Game and Fish Department game wardens issued more than 2,600 citations.

“Some of the common violations in 2020 were failure to carry a license, failure to register or display a current boat registration and inadequate number of PFDs on a watercraft. The number one violation in 2020 was failure to carry a license,” said NDGF enforcement division chief Scott Winkelman.

Even with more people hunting and fishing in 2020, it was an average year for the number of violations.

In addition, the enforcement division implemented a new records management system in September to help keep track of interactions with the public.

“It allows us to collect a little more information than we had collected in the past. We’re still keeping track of everything we used to, but we’re also keeping track of just the number of field contacts we have with sportsmen and landowners on a day to day basis,” said Winkelman.

Winkelman said the number of interactions with the public largely outweighed the number of citations issued.

“From September 1st through December 31st we had nearly 12,000 interactions with sportsmen, women and landowners, in that time period and only a little over a 1,000 citations were issued,” said Winkelman.

In the last couple of years, game wardens focused their efforts to stop the spread of aquatic nuisance species and chronic wasting disease.

“We are enforcing all wildlife laws, but the aquatic nuisance species laws, trying to protect the state’s waters and fisheries. Along with wildlife disease laws, mostly CWD,” said Winkelman.

And if you do witness a game and fish violation, never confront the violator, let game wardens handle the situation.

“If anybody witnesses a game or fish violation or what they even think might be a violation, we certainly encourage them to either call their local game warden directly or call the Report All Poachers hotline,” said Winkelman.

The Report All Poachers hotline is 701-328-9921.

