Families create valentine’s gnomes for barn animals, raise money for scholarships

Valentine's Day Gnomes
Valentine's Day Gnomes(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This Valentine’s Day some families found a way to spend some quality time together and help others at the same time.

At Heart of the Prairie, families created valentine gnomes, also called Nisse in Norwegian, to keep animals company.

Proceeds from Sunday’s event will go toward scholarships for at-risk teens to participant in the equine related activities at Heart of the Prairie.

”It’s a really cool feeling to see the kids come through here that maybe wouldn’t normally get the opportunity. It’s really fun to know that we’ve been a part of that experience,” said Heart of the Prairie founder Cherie Sanstead.

Sanstead said the non-profit equine camp recently partnered with Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch, an educational center focused on trauma informed care, to create horse related therapies.

