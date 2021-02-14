Dickinson PD taking a bite out of crime with new program

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson Police Department is teaching students to take a bite out of crime with their new partner, McGruff.

Through a grant from wildlife gaming division with the Southside Salon and tobacco compliance checks, the police department was able to purchase a McGruff costume and remote controlled car.

The interactive car is designed for younger students and teaches them about stranger danger, bicycle safely and other educational programs.

“To get that education out about different subjects. And it’s good to get the police officers involved in the schools to get the kids to learn we are the good guys, we are normal people that way we can build those relationships while they are kids so it can carry over to them when they get older,” said Sgt. Brandon Stockie, school resource officer coordinator for the Dickinson police department.

McGruff has not yet been inside schools year due to COVID-19, but Dickinson residents can expect to see the crime dog at local events this spring and summer.

