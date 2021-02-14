Cramer reacts to Senate’s acquittal of Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. Kevin Cramer, R - N.D., voted against the article of impeachment.

In a video release, Cramer said in arguments, the House Managers failed to establish a direct line between the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol and the former president’s public statements and remarks.

Cramer added House Managers were also unable to establish former President Donald Trump committed a high crime or misdemeanor, the Constitution’s standard for impeachment.

“The January 6 attacks on the Capitol were appalling, and President Trump’s remarks were reckless, but based on the evidence presented in the trial, he did not commit an impeachable offense. Therefore, I voted to acquit former President Trump. I hope Congress will now get back to doing the work of the American people and will start helping to create a spirit of unity, rather than driving a wedge of disunity between us, as Democrats have done the last four years,” said Cramer.

Cramer added that while he does not believe an impeachment trial for a former president is Constitutional, he says because a majority of senators voted otherwise, it was their duty to hear the arguments presented by both sides and vote on the merits presented.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.