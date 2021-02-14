BPS carpentry class makes step trainers BPS Special Needs department

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Transitioning to middle school can be scary enough without having to navigate new terrain.

For instance, some Bismarck public school 5th-grade students with special needs will be faced with navigating stairs, often for the first time.

Bismarck Career and Technical Education Center carpentry students are solving the problem by building practice stairs to give those students a head start.

Sanding wood, taking measurements, and a couple of months of hard work have created moments like these possible for students like Liberty Elementary School 5th grader Jernie Heid.

“Several of the students will be using them, like Jernie, and we’ll gradually start making his backpack heavier we’ll add things like winter boots to try to manage going up the stairs in a thicker, heavier shoe just to keep him safe so he is really prepared for anything he may have to carry and manage,” said BPS physical therapist Nicole Kassian.

The carpentry class built a staircase for Liberty and Miller elementary schools and one for the Bismarck Early Childhood Education Program.

“It was a real emotional moment seeing the young boy get to walk up those stairs, seeing how happy it made him and just getting to realize that, you know, I get to make an impact and my class gets to make an impact on that young man’s life and our community,” Legacy High School senior Jayce Arndorfer.

72 students worked on this project.

“It was a district need. So, without those teachers and their administration telling us about this need, we wouldn’t have known, and I mean it’s just a great project for us, so anything we can do for the district for sure, those projects have to move to the top of the list,” said Bismarck Career and Technical Education Center carpentry teacher Tony Steckler.

Steckler said each staircase cost them about $250 to build.

All staircases have been delivered to their prospective schools.

