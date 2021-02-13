Watford City police chief announces retirement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Watford City Police Chief Shawn Doble is announcing his retirement after a 35-year career in law enforcement.

Doble moved to Watford City in 2016 and became police chief shortly after.

Watford City is searching for a replacement and expects to hire a new chief before Doble steps down on April 19.

Watford City Administrator Curt Moen said: “I have every confidence in the abilities of our police department moving forward and that is entirely due to the confidence I have in Shawn’s mentorship.”

Watford City Police Chief Shawn Doble is announcing his retirement after a 35 year career in law enforcement.

Doble moved to Watford City in 2016 and became police chief shortly after.

Watford City is searching for a replacement and expects to hire a new chief before Doble steps down on April 19.

Watford City Administrator Curt Moen said, “I have every confidence in the abilities of our police department moving forward and that is entirely due to the confidence I have in Shawn’s mentorship.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.