Watford City police chief announces retirement

Watford City Police Chief Shawn
Watford City Police Chief Shawn(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Watford City Police Chief Shawn Doble is announcing his retirement after a 35-year career in law enforcement.

Doble moved to Watford City in 2016 and became police chief shortly after.

Watford City is searching for a replacement and expects to hire a new chief before Doble steps down on April 19.

Watford City Administrator Curt Moen said: “I have every confidence in the abilities of our police department moving forward and that is entirely due to the confidence I have in Shawn’s mentorship.”

