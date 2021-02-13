Advertisement

St. John water tower repaired

St. John Water Tower
St. John Water Tower(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHN, N.D. – Crews managed to thaw out and repair the water tower in St. John Thursday, according to mayor Rodney Phelps.

Issues with the tower freezing prompted Phelps to declare a water emergency for the town, and prompted St. John School to move to distance learning for the week.

Phelps told Your News Leader the tower was thawed out and its insulation was repaired by around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

He said the tower’s circulating pump, which prevents water from freezing, is still not working due to some issues.

Phelps indicated the North Dakota Rural water Association assisted with getting the tower back online.

St. John School is expected to return to in-person instruction this Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight saving time bill passes Senate
'Cash Mobbing'
’Cash Mobbing’ is a growing movement in Williston
Travis Ottney
Williston man charged for corruption of a minor
HB 1298 also bans sporting events from receiving public dollars for exclusive-gender sports...
ND House passes transgender sports bill
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Expecting the new COVID

Latest News

Ramen soup freezes at -45 degrees Fahrenheit
Ramen soup freezes at -45 degrees Fahrenheit in Manitoba
computer
North Dakota U.S. Attorney’s office investigating multiple child crime cases
1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment
Grand Forks-based guard unit alerted for possible mobilization
Virtual school learning could be an option for the near future.
Dickinson Public School District looking to continue with virtual learning option