St. John water tower repaired

ST. JOHN, N.D. – Crews managed to thaw out and repair the water tower in St. John Thursday, according to mayor Rodney Phelps.

Issues with the tower freezing prompted Phelps to declare a water emergency for the town, and prompted St. John School to move to distance learning for the week.

Phelps told Your News Leader the tower was thawed out and its insulation was repaired by around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

He said the tower’s circulating pump, which prevents water from freezing, is still not working due to some issues.

Phelps indicated the North Dakota Rural water Association assisted with getting the tower back online.

St. John School is expected to return to in-person instruction this Tuesday, Feb. 16.

