Saturday: 3.0% daily rate; 3,695 tests, 91 positive, 0 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 3.0%* Saturday. There are 36 currently hospitalized (-3 change) with 6 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 3,695 tests, 91 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1431 total). 815 active cases.

Burleigh County - 19

Cass - 24

Morton - 2

Ward - 7

Full COVID-19 test results and county by county numbers are on the North Dakota Department of Health website.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.