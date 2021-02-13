Advertisement

Restaurant sees steady increase in customers dining in as guidelines are relaxed for the state

Bismarck Ground Round
Bismarck Ground Round(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the pandemic, most restaurants resorted to online to-go orders or deliveries in order keep business going.

Now that the governor has lower the risk level and increased occupancy guidelines, but are restaurants starting to see more people dining in?

Staff at Ground Round in Bismarck are serving meals to a lot more dine-in customers now that capacity guidelines have been expanded.

“There’s been a steady increase of business even before we fully opened, the holiday season you usually get busier for the holiday season. The holiday season was definitely good to us,” said Bismarck Ground Round general manager Courtney Pfeifer.

Pfeifer says the opening of the event venues around their restaurant has brought in more customers as well.

“The beginning of events and sporting events kind of opening back up again that has really definitely helped us,” said Pfeifer.

As of now masks are still required for staff.

