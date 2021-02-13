Ramen soup freezes at -45 degrees Fahrenheit in Manitoba

SOURIS, Manitoba – The bitter cold temperatures over much of North America led to an amusing—albeit chilling—experiment on a historic suspension bridge in the Canadian town of Souris Thursday.

Kristie and Todd Walker held a scoop of ramen soup in mid-air, which froze in place above its bowl, including the fork!

At the time, it was -43 degrees Celsius, or -45.4 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Kristie, who shared photos of the experiment with Your News Leader.

Todd also tossed hot water in the air, which froze almost immediately.

