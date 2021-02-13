Advertisement

Pause on new federal drilling permits may not have a big affect on North Dakota

(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden’s pause on new federal drilling permits had many oil and gas industry leaders concerned at first. But after the president gave an exemption to tribal nations, allowing drilling to continue on Fort Berthold, North Dakota leaders said there’s not yet a cause for concern.

The Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said drilling permits are good for two years, so most drilling this year and next year can’t be stopped because it’s already been permitted.

“It won’t be until 2023 that we would really start to feel the impact of that moratorium and then it would increase exponentially from there,” said Helms.

Helms added he’d like to see an increase in drilling on private and state lands, but said a partnership with the MHA Nation will be vital for getting new wells online.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight saving time bill passes Senate
'Cash Mobbing'
’Cash Mobbing’ is a growing movement in Williston
Travis Ottney
Williston man charged for corruption of a minor
HB 1298 also bans sporting events from receiving public dollars for exclusive-gender sports...
ND House passes transgender sports bill
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Expecting the new COVID

Latest News

Ramen soup freezes at -45 degrees Fahrenheit
Ramen soup freezes at -45 degrees Fahrenheit in Manitoba
computer
North Dakota U.S. Attorney’s office investigating multiple child crime cases
1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment
Grand Forks-based guard unit alerted for possible mobilization
Virtual school learning could be an option for the near future.
Dickinson Public School District looking to continue with virtual learning option
St. John Water Tower
St. John water tower repaired