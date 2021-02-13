Pause on new federal drilling permits may not have a big affect on North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden’s pause on new federal drilling permits had many oil and gas industry leaders concerned at first. But after the president gave an exemption to tribal nations, allowing drilling to continue on Fort Berthold, North Dakota leaders said there’s not yet a cause for concern.

The Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said drilling permits are good for two years, so most drilling this year and next year can’t be stopped because it’s already been permitted.

“It won’t be until 2023 that we would really start to feel the impact of that moratorium and then it would increase exponentially from there,” said Helms.

Helms added he’d like to see an increase in drilling on private and state lands, but said a partnership with the MHA Nation will be vital for getting new wells online.

