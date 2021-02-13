Advertisement

Oliver County family loses home in fire

Oliver County house fire
Oliver County house fire(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CENTER, N.D. – The community is rallying behind a Center family after they lost their home in a fire Thursday night.

Oliver County Rural Fire and Rescue responded to the fire just after 9 p.m. Thursday night, according to the department.

Initial reports indicated all individuals got out of the home, though the family lost four pets, the department indicated.

Crews worked in below-zero temperatures through the night and into Friday, putting out the rest of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

An account has been set up at Security First Bank of North Dakota to support the displaced family.

Cash or check donations can be dropped off at the bank’s four locations or mailed to SFB, P.O. Box 36, Center ND, 58703, Attn. Ashlee Weigel Benefit Fund.

Clothing donations for the family can be dropped off at the Corner Express gas station in Center.

