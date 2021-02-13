North Dakota U.S. Attorney’s office investigating multiple child crime cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Attorney’s office says it’s been catching up on a backlog of cases during the pandemic, including child sex crimes.

This past year, kids have been spending more time on devices as schools transitioned to distance learning. Investigators say online is where predators lurk.

“They get drawn in, enticed, and manipulated. And our job is to detect those crimes whenever we possibly can and pursue them vigorously,” said North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley.

On Thursday, 45-year-old Damien Breding was indicted on child pornography charges. Wrigley says Breding has previous federal convictions.

“He was downloading child pornography here at the State Pen in Bismarck. He downloaded child pornography, which is a federal crime and our office prosecuted him for that,” said Wrigley.

Last year, investigators indicted 21-year-old Dawson Rouse. Over a year-long investigation, 20 victims have come forward. Rouse is now facing 48 federal charges.

“This case is kind of a textbook investigation. It’s also the kind of case that can start off troubling enough and as the investigators get into phones, Ipads, and electronics and get the fully developing the investigation, it blossoms quite rapidly,” said Wrigley.

Wrigley recommends parents have open conversations with their children about who they are talking with, sending inappropriate pictures and meeting strangers in person whom they’ve talked to online.

“To go and meet with that person, you’re literally placing your life in their hands. Someone you don’t know, someone’s intentions who you should not trust, and to be very wary,” said Wrigley.

Wrigley added victims should never be afraid of prosecution if they come forward against their perpetrator.

