North Dakota tourism expected to recover

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Travel has been down since the pandemic began, but the North Dakota tourism industry is anticipating 70 to 80 percent of road tourism to return to normal this Summer.

Research shows that Americans are mostly looking to vacation in the form of scenic drives, national park visits and road trips. Because North Dakota has lots of open space, the state is primed for visitors.

“We aren’t reinventing ourselves to align with the post-pandemic travel interests,” said Sara Otte Coleman of the North Dakota Department of Commerce. “This is what we’ve always had. It’s our genuine experience.”

Coleman added that the tourism industry is on track for recovery.

Additionally, North Dakota’s tourism guidebook is set to have content geared toward travel during the pandemic and will be released in April.

