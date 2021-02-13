Advertisement

ND House passes bill for property tax study

By John Salling
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota House of Representatives passed a bill calling for a property tax study.

House Bill 1325 would carry out a study over the next two years on possible tax relief solutions for retired citizens.

There are concerns for people on fixed income being able to afford property taxes, and lawmakers are looking at ways to ease the burden.

“Many of our seniors are on that, either relying on social security or a pension to make ends meet, and so it’s always interesting to see if there’s a way for them to survive in how they pay the different parts of their bills,” said Roger Reich, Minot Commission on Aging.

The bill has moved on to the Senate, but hasn’t been scheduled for a first reading yet.

