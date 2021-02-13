Advertisement

Minot Public Schools sees drop in COVID-19 numbers since November

By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with Minot Public Schools said COVID-19 numbers have been on a dramatic decline since November.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said only one student has tested positive for COVID this week, and only a handful are in quarantine or self-isolating.

He also said only one staff member tested positive this week, and there is no other faculty in quarantine.

That’s a significant change from early November when 30 students and 26 staff were identified as COVID positive.

“We’re feeling pretty blessed right now. We’re still doing our social protocols for safety including masking,” said Vollmer.

He also thanked staff and students for doing their part to limit the spread of the virus.

