Minot Public Schools looking into when vaccines will be available for faculty, staff

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Public School Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said he is talking with leadership at First District Health Unit about when the COVID vaccine will be made available to teachers and faculty.

According to the State Health Department, preschools, and kindergarten workers through twelfth grade are in the eighth and final tier of phase 1-B.

First District will start vaccinating the second tier which focuses on adults over the age of 65 next Tuesday.

Vollmer said many school employees are finding ways to get vaccinated sooner.

“We’ve had a lot of our military-connected families that have taken advantage of getting the vaccine on base. We’ve has some people that are veterans, and they reached out to the Vet Center and have been able to get vaccinated,” said Vollmer.

He also said he hopes to see vaccine clinicals in the district schools soon.

