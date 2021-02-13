MHA Nation Task Force provides for community during COVID-19

NEW TOWN, N.D. – The MHA Nation announced earlier this week that their vaccine distribution efforts were a month ahead of schedule.

That’s thanks to the work of the MHA Nation COVID-19 established as a response to the pandemic.

Since beginning last year the task force has offered a number of resources to the community and nearly a year later are continuing to expand their efforts.

The MHA Isolation center is just one resource operated by the MHA nations COVID-19 task force.

The isolation care center allows those with COVID-19 a safe place to quarantine with fully-trained staff 24/7, meals and fully-furnished rooms.

“Our job is to reach out to the community if they have people who are in need of assistance, as well as we have the isolation care center here if you wanted to come in and you had children and you wanted to isolate from them you could come stay here as long as you’re over the age of 18,” said Gregory Snyder, operations section chief.

With the building holding three isolation wings, the vaccine call center and the aid distribution center, Emergency planning specialist Thomas Nash said they’re starting to look for more space.

“Right now we’re looking at moving over to the old SHOP Co building which is right down the street. And we’re prepping that, getting that established by next week and we’ll hopefully have everything going by then,” said Nash.

The task force is divided into several divisions to help plan out everything from vaccine rollout to delivering necessities to those in the community.

The distribution aid center uses CARES Act funding and donations from vendors to provide food, medicines, cleaning supplies and more.

“We send with our initial care packages a substantial list containing just about everything we have on hand, and we allow our clients to pick and choose at their leisure what is applicable to them. We have a very large stock so it’s up to the individual people,” said James Gosnell, Distribution Aid Center manager.

To date the Distribution aid center has delivered more than 1,000 care packages and avoid waste by hosting giveaways of perishable stock and PPE.

Members said that all of their resources and supply giveaways are available to those who live on the reservation even if they aren’t an enrolled member.

“Our Community whether you’re enrolled or not, if you’re on the reservation we’ll try to take care of you guys,” said Snyder.

For more updates including vaccine information, supply giveaways and COVID-19 updates you can follow the task force on Facebook here.

Contact the Distribution Aid Center Hotline at: 1-877-642-4483.

For more information on how you can donate or volunteer you can contact Human Services Branch Director Jerri Lynn Kerzmann at 701-527-5868.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.