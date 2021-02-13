Advertisement

House removes “miniature horses” from service animal list

Photo Courtesy: NBC
Photo Courtesy: NBC(KGNS)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota could be the next state to redefine which animals qualify as “service animals”.

This week, the State House passed a bill that would only allow trained dogs to qualify.

The bill also removed one specific animal from the eligibility list.

“We removed miniature horse because it is incredibly rare, and none exist in North Dakota. There are only seven miniature horses working as service animals in the world,” Rep. Ruth Buffalo, D-Fargo, said.

The change in qualifying animals is to keep the state in compliance with recent changes to the Americans with Disabilities Act standards and would make it easier to investigate and enforce “service animal” qualifications.

