Advertisement

Grand Forks-based guard unit alerted for possible mobilization

1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment
1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. – Roughly 225 North Dakota National Guardsmen based out of Grand Forks have been alerted for a possible year-long mobilization to the nation’s capital in early-to-mid summer.

The Grand Forks-based 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment would be sent to what’s called the National Capitol Region (NCR), according to guard spokesperson Bill Prokopyk.

He indicated the unit would integrate with other Defense Department agencies to protect the capital’s airspace.

If mobilized, it would be their twelfth deployment since 2004, making it the most-deployed unit in the state, according to Prokopyk.

Earlier this month the guard’s 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment based out of Devils Lake was put on alert for a possible mobilization this summer to the Middle East.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight saving time bill passes Senate
'Cash Mobbing'
’Cash Mobbing’ is a growing movement in Williston
Travis Ottney
Williston man charged for corruption of a minor
HB 1298 also bans sporting events from receiving public dollars for exclusive-gender sports...
ND House passes transgender sports bill
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Expecting the new COVID

Latest News

Ramen soup freezes at -45 degrees Fahrenheit
Ramen soup freezes at -45 degrees Fahrenheit in Manitoba
computer
North Dakota U.S. Attorney’s office investigating multiple child crime cases
Virtual school learning could be an option for the near future.
Dickinson Public School District looking to continue with virtual learning option
St. John Water Tower
St. John water tower repaired