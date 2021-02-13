Grand Forks-based guard unit alerted for possible mobilization

BISMARCK, N.D. – Roughly 225 North Dakota National Guardsmen based out of Grand Forks have been alerted for a possible year-long mobilization to the nation’s capital in early-to-mid summer.

The Grand Forks-based 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment would be sent to what’s called the National Capitol Region (NCR), according to guard spokesperson Bill Prokopyk.

He indicated the unit would integrate with other Defense Department agencies to protect the capital’s airspace.

If mobilized, it would be their twelfth deployment since 2004, making it the most-deployed unit in the state, according to Prokopyk.

Earlier this month the guard’s 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment based out of Devils Lake was put on alert for a possible mobilization this summer to the Middle East.

