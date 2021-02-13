Advertisement

Elmcroft in Minot vaccinating residents this weekend

vaccinating residents
vaccinating residents(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. – As the state continues to show success in vaccination distribution, another long-term care facility in Minot is beginning to vaccinate its residents.

This weekend, residents and staff at Elmcroft senior living will get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic will be hosted by CVS to administer the shots.

The facility currently has 49 residents.

As of this week the state has vaccinated close to 85% of residents in long-term care facilities.

Dr. Beverly Tong explains the that this percentage is remarkable.

“85 is an excellent number and that may get up towards 90. I doubt it would get much over 90% because there are those very few people who have some reason, they cannot get immunized,” said Tong.

The 1-B vaccination phase is scheduling everyone over 65, with or without an underlying health condition, to get a vaccine.

