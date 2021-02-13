Dickinson Public School District looking to continue with virtual learning option

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Virtual school learning could be an option for the near future.

Proposals in the legislature would allow school districts to establish virtual learning schools next fall.

Dickinson Superintendent Shon Hocker says the district still has 344 students enrolled in distance learning even after the return to full time face-to-face instruction.

Hocker said 9% of high schoolers are either interested in an online program or in taking online classes.

“Lots of benefits for us to be able to do that with an overcrowding school, and everybody kind of walking on everybody over there, to be able to pull out a few kids and have them take an online course that’s a great thing,” said Hocker.

Kindergarten through fifth grade would continue using the Seesaw learning management system and grades sixth through 12 would continue using Schoology.

The virtual school would be optional.

