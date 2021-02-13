Advertisement

Dickinson Public School District looking to continue with virtual learning option

Virtual school learning could be an option for the near future.
Virtual school learning could be an option for the near future.(Virtual Learning)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Virtual school learning could be an option for the near future.

Proposals in the legislature would allow school districts to establish virtual learning schools next fall.

Dickinson Superintendent Shon Hocker says the district still has 344 students enrolled in distance learning even after the return to full time face-to-face instruction.

Hocker said 9% of high schoolers are either interested in an online program or in taking online classes.

“Lots of benefits for us to be able to do that with an overcrowding school, and everybody kind of walking on everybody over there, to be able to pull out a few kids and have them take an online course that’s a great thing,” said Hocker.

Kindergarten through fifth grade would continue using the Seesaw learning management system and grades sixth through 12 would continue using Schoology.

The virtual school would be optional.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight saving time bill passes Senate
'Cash Mobbing'
’Cash Mobbing’ is a growing movement in Williston
Travis Ottney
Williston man charged for corruption of a minor
HB 1298 also bans sporting events from receiving public dollars for exclusive-gender sports...
ND House passes transgender sports bill
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Expecting the new COVID

Latest News

Ramen soup freezes at -45 degrees Fahrenheit
Ramen soup freezes at -45 degrees Fahrenheit in Manitoba
computer
North Dakota U.S. Attorney’s office investigating multiple child crime cases
1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment
Grand Forks-based guard unit alerted for possible mobilization
St. John Water Tower
St. John water tower repaired