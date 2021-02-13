Advertisement

Dakota College at Bottineau hydro camp accepting applicants for summer 2021

Fisheries, Hydroponics and aquaponics careers(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. – High School girls interested in going into water-related science fields such as aquaculture and hydroculture will have their chance to get hands-on experience this summer.

Dakota College at Bottineau will be hosting their second W-H2O camp.

The camp is for women ages 14-18 who are interested in exploring STEM careers in fisheries, Hydroponics and aquaponics.

The program is open to students statewide and a college credit is available high school sophomores that attend the camp, which students have taken advantage of in the past.

Instructors said they hope to introduce women to fields that may not have the most female representation.

“We kind of do a focused career exploration, science STEM activities, four-day camp for young women ages 14 to 18. Really kind of help them be introduced and exposed to all of these different opportunities, and hopefully even help them find their future careers,” said Horticulture Instructor Amy Koehler.

The camp will have COVID-19 guidelines in place, you can register and find out more about the camp here.

