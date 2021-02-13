Community rallies around family after fire kills four pets in Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The town of Center is rallying around a mom and her two children after a fire on Thursday destroyed their home, killing all four family pets.

“The whole middle part over here is where the kitchen and everything was,” explained fire survivor Ashlee Weigel.

All that remains of Ashlee Weigel’s home is twisted metal and a pile of burned wood.

“This [was] my son’s bedroom,” pointed Weigel.

Fire destroyed her home and claimed the lives of her three cats and dog.

“My 5-year-old as of last night was already asking like: ‘when can we go home mom, when can we go home?’ and I’m like: ‘We can’t’,” said Weigel.

At Corner Express gas station she thanked one of the many heroes who tried to save her home that night.

“I really appreciate it tho,” said Weigel to an off-duty Oliver County firefighter.

The manager set up a donation center in the gas station’s garage.

“You would never think something like that happen to you or your family members,” said gas station manager Cheri Miller.

Weigel said humor is her way to lighten the cold subject.

“I guess the plus side is a don’t have to clean my house anymore,” joked Weigel to her mother and brother.

But another Center resident wanted to make sure Ashlee and her children could stay warm.

“She called me and she said: ‘I’ve got a house, let’s go look at it’ and she handed me the keys,” said Ashlee.

Donations covered the first month’s rent. Ashlee said the new home will be the restart button for her family.

Weigel said she hasn’t told her two-year-old son about the fire or family pets yet so he can focus on being a kid and not worry about the loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

