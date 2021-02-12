Windchill creates challenges for Valentine’s Day flower deliveries

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This year, Valentine’s Day flower deliveries are expected to break records.

According to UPS Airlines there is a 48% increase in flower imports over last year. The increase in demand is widely being attributed to the pandemic, but in North Dakota, Valentine’s Day will come with its own unique set of problems.

With Windchill warnings in effect throughout the weekend, local flower shops are having to take extra precautions to keep their drivers and deliveries safe.

“We double wrap everything. We put tissue in a lot of them. The drivers have to be a lot more careful.” says Laura Ressler, owner of Roberts Floral.

The flower shop says they’ve had to hire more temporary labor than usual to help keep up with the extra packaging steps this Valentine’s Day.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.