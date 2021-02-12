Advertisement

Williston man faces federal child pornography charges

Damien Breding
Damien Breding(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Williston man for possession of child pornography.

Officials say 45-year-old Damien Breding had been communicating with someone who had been traveling to different locations in Africa to engage in sexual acts with a minor.

Investigators discovered Breding was in possession of images showing the sexual exploitation of a minor, and he had also been communicating with and receiving sexual images from a minor.

Breding pleaded not guilty, and faces anywhere from 10 to 40 years in federal prison if convicted. A trial is scheduled for April 19.

