USS North Dakota under new command

GROTON, Conn. – The naval submarine that bears North Dakota’s name has a new commander.

Cmdr. Robert Edmonson III relieved Capt. Mark Robinson in a closed-door change of command ceremony Friday at Naval Submarine Base New London, according to Naval Public Affair.

Robinson had been in command of the ship since November 2017.

The USS North Dakota, which operates under what’s known as SUBRON 4, was commissioned in October 2014.

