Advertisement

Tow companies see rise in business amid bitter cold

(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – As temperatures decrease, towing services are seeing an increase in business due to the winter weather’s effect on cars.

The colder it is outside, the more chance of your car battery losing electricity.

Tow companies said the bulk of the calls they receive this time of year are due to batteries going dead.

“We get way more calls in the winter than we do in the summertime that’s for sure. When the cold snap came there were dead batteries and cars that wouldn’t start all over the place,” said Kris Grove, who owns both Magic Towing and Duck’s Towing.

Grove advises drivers to start their cars as much as possible to avoid battery draining.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight saving time bill passes Senate
'Cash Mobbing'
’Cash Mobbing’ is a growing movement in Williston
Travis Ottney
Williston man charged for corruption of a minor
HB 1298 also bans sporting events from receiving public dollars for exclusive-gender sports...
ND House passes transgender sports bill
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Expecting the new COVID

Latest News

Minot Public Schools looking into when vaccines will be available for faculty, staff
North Dakota tourism expected to recover
Rapid COVID Testing
Minot Public Schools sees drop in COVID-19 numbers since November
MHA Nation Task Force provides for community during COVID-19
Senate bill aims to alleviate state’s nursing shortage