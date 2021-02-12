Tow companies see rise in business amid bitter cold

MINOT, N.D. – As temperatures decrease, towing services are seeing an increase in business due to the winter weather’s effect on cars.

The colder it is outside, the more chance of your car battery losing electricity.

Tow companies said the bulk of the calls they receive this time of year are due to batteries going dead.

“We get way more calls in the winter than we do in the summertime that’s for sure. When the cold snap came there were dead batteries and cars that wouldn’t start all over the place,” said Kris Grove, who owns both Magic Towing and Duck’s Towing.

Grove advises drivers to start their cars as much as possible to avoid battery draining.

