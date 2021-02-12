Taking the clutter out of homes across the state

MINOT, N.D. – Many of us have been spending more time at home over the past year. Have you noticed your home being a little less organized? Maybe your home office isn’t exactly as neat as you would like. We may have a solution for you in this week’s Main Street Minute!

Your News Leader met up with a business that focuses on organization and may help your de-clutter your closet.

Organizing can be a difficult task. But for Crystal Lewellyn, it’s in her DNA.

“I would always reorganize my mom’s cupboards and closets and drive her nuts! When she wasn’t looking, I would throw things in the garbage like do we really need this?” said Lewellyn, owner of Clutter Busters 701.

Building her passion into a business to help those who may need a little push.

“I like to collect vintage and antiques, stuff like that, and I hardly ever see any of that stuff because its hidden away or whatever and can never get to it,” said Danae Lawson, a client.

A few tips and tricks can make a major difference.

“I could barely walk in that room and know it’s like I have all this floor space and I can actually see our hard wood floors,” said Lawson.

“You haven’t worn something, pick it up, look at it, take a second and say, ‘Would I buy this again? Does it fit? Have I worn it?’ And if it’s no for all of those then it’s time to get rid of it,” said Lewellyn.

Having lasting impacts not only on closets, but also clients.

“It’s just such a relief. That’s all I can say. It’s so nice and it feels so good. She just does such a good job, it’s really helpful,” said Lawson.

Taking the clutter out of homes across North Dakota.

You can find Clutter Busters 701 on Facebook and on her website.

