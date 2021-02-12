Strange weather hasn’t kept anglers off the ice

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department says recent weather trends have been nothing short of “weird,” but that hasn’t kept the anglers off the ice.

Despite thin ice levels, anglers were participating in near record numbers until extreme wind chills hit last week.

“We went from a lot of open water in the state a month ago to, y’know, a pretty darn good ice pack out there right now,” said Greg Power with North Dakota Game and Fish.

Power says to always do research on thickness and pressure ridges before hitting the ice.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.