State Historical Society curating pandemic items

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Although the pandemic is on-going, the State Historical Society of North Dakota is collecting, preserving, and protecting items that are pandemic-related for the State Museum. Their goal is to collect information about this time in history for future generations.

Historical Society Assistant Registrar Elise Dukart said that some interesting items have already been acquired,

“[Someone] donated their sticker that says, ‘I just got my Covid-19 vaccine’ and that was really exciting to receive. And it was kind of an unusual [donation] because that would normally end up in the trash.”

The Historical Society is looking for obvious things like masks and plexiglass shields, but the agency is also collecting items that are more out of the ordinary.

Dukart said they are looking for things that would not otherwise exist without the pandemic, like things people have created or used specifically during lockdowns. The agency is also seeking written stories and pictures documenting life during this pandemic.

You can share your story, send pictures, and find more information on how to donate items to the museum on their website at www.statemuseum.nd.gov/share-your-story.

The Historical Society is still in the early stages of collecting items and there is no set date for an exhibit open to the public.

