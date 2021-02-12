Advertisement

Senate bill aims to alleviate state’s nursing shortage

(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Center for Nursing recently proposed a Senate bill that will help address long time staffing shortages in the state that were made worse by COVID-19.

Senate Bill  2198 would establish a statewide nurse staffing clearinghouse.

The goal of the development is to recruit unemployed, or underemployed nurses, as well as target and hire recently graduated nurses.

According to the North Dakota Center for Nursing, about one-fifth of licensed practical nurses and 16% of registered nurses are working in part-time jobs

“A good number of our nurses are unemployed, a lot of them are working part-time jobs. We’ll certainly be working more with those populations to try to get them more fully employed,” said Patricia Moulton Burwell, North Dakota Center for Nursing Executive Director.

Burwell said the bill has already made it past the Senate and is making its way to the Appropriations Committee.

