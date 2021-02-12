Program aids students after involvement in emergency situations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with local schools to advise teachers when their students have been involved with law enforcement.

The program urges the school to handle students with care as they work through feelings and emotions connected to an event involving police.

After a situation involving law enforcement and emergency personal, an incident report is filed that lists who was involved in the investigation.

“There is a section on there that says, ‘handle with care.’ The report gets sent to social services and they contact the school and let them know a student was involved in an incident,” said Karley Sterna, a deputy and student resource officer with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

The school is notified of an incident, but details regarding the situation are kept confidential.

“It might be allowing the student to have a little more time to complete their work, maybe understanding that they need a few more breaks throughout the day or that they just need a little more support,” said Tracy Famias with the Bismarck Public School Districts student support services.

School support staff hope the program allows students to continue learning while coping with outside distractions.

“Ultimately our goal is to bring more awareness to staff about what trauma looks like to kids and what the impact is on learning, so we can understand why kids may be having a tough time,” said Famias.

For school resource officer Sterna, helping students in all schools is her top priority.

“Little rural schools, they don’t have the amenities we have closer to Bismarck, so branching out to them is going to be extremely beneficial to them,” said Sterna.

It’s a simple alert with a big impact for students attending school after what could be the worst day.

The program was implemented two weeks ago and also include alerts from the parole and probation division.

