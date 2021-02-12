JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown has modified its on-site visitation guidelines following Gov. Doug Burgum adjusting the statewide COVID-19 risk level to low/green on Jan. 29.

The modified visitor guidelines allow for up to two visitors per patient during regular business hours in designated spaces on campus. The on-site visits must be scheduled in advanced through a hospital social worker, case manager or member of the patient’s treatment team. Visitors are required to complete a temperature check and health screening upon arrival and must wear a face mask and maintain social distancing while visiting.

The hospital will also resume student clinical training and educational tour opportunities while following health and safety protocols.

The guidelines are subject to change.

The hospital first announced visitor restrictions on March 13, 2020, to limit COVID-19 transmissions and to protect the health and well-being of patients and staff. Patients can also continue to communicate with friends and family by phone, computer and other electronic devices.North Dakota State Hospital modifies on-site visitation guidelines

