MSU Summer Theatre ready to bring back music and laughter

MINOT, N.D. – With a year of not being able to perform in front of a live audience, MSU Summer Theatre is ready to bring their talents once again to the small stage this summer.

The program’s show season kicks off in June and will go through July.

Due to the pandemic, they will have fewer productions but more shows for audiences to have more opportunities to see them.

Auditioning will start March 12 and will end on March 26.

They are doing online auditioning this year.

Your News Leader talked to a few members of the MSU Summer Theatre program about why this year is so important.

This empty amphitheater may not look like much now, but as Spring approaches Minot State University’s summer theatre program is gearing up for their 56th season.

“It’s just joy. I think that when people come and see a show at summer theatre, they leave feeling better. How can you beat that?” said Chad Gifford, the artistic director of the MSU Summer Theatre program.

Last year due to the pandemic, the actors did not get to perform in front of live audiences.

“That interaction as a live person is important and the connection you make with the audience and the audience with the actors is really a crucial part of what makes theatre of any type very special,” said Cheryl Nilsen, the president of the Board of Directors for the program.

Phase 1 of the theatre’s renovation are coming to a completion in the next few months.

“It’s going to be a marvelous new feel for the facility. It’s going to have a new cosmetic make over in the front end of it where the ticketing is, I think it’s going to be very festive,” said Nilsen.

Bringing laughter and music back to the Magic City community.

The Summer Theatre program is looking at performing “Willy Wonka,” “Something’s Rotten” and maybe “9 to 5″ along with several others.

For more information on auditioning or the program, you can visit their website.

