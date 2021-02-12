Minot businesses prepare for Valentine’s Day

MINOT, N.D. – Businesses that provide Valentine’s Day must haves are revving up production in preparation for the big day this Sunday.

Your News Leader spoke with business owners across the Magic City about how they’re getting ready for Valentine’s Day during a pandemic.

Flower shops like Flower Central in Minot are going through a lot more effort this year to bring you a traditional rose bouquet.

”We get lists and we tell them what we want and then usually everything is ordered usually before Christmas,” said Flower Central owner Niki Brose.

A shortage of flowers due to COVID, and increased deliveries are some of the things shops had to prepare for. According to Brose, the weather also presents a challenge.

’We need heated trucks, otherwise things come in frozen and that has been definitely and issue when it’s 20 below zero. Usually once it hits zero we can’t ship anything on the standard shipping but we literally had to hire a heated truck to go to Minneapolis, get our flowers and bring them back,” said Brose.

Bakeries offering Valentine’s-themed sweets like Guilty Sweets ND have also been preparing for the day as far as a month ahead to meet demand.

Their first Valentine’s Day, Owner Sarah Massey said she had limit her number of orders.

“We actually sold out about a week before Valentine’s I was expecting maybe anywhere between 30 and 50 orders and we got about 110. And so, I just knew if I got any more than that people might not get their valentine and I didn’t want to risk that,” said Massey.

Massey said she also had to adjust her delivery days to Friday and Sunday. The Fireplace is lit and staff at Badlands said they are ready to welcome in couples.

On top of increased sanitization, socially-distanced seating and increased health procedures for patrons, the restaurant is also taking crowd control into account.

”We currently are not accepting reservations just because it’s such an unknown day to plan. That way too, we don’t have to hold any tables, and we can get people in quickly and get the wait, if we are on one, turned over quickly,” said Badlands General Manager Lori Fisher.

The restaurant will also be offering contactless payments and limiting high touch items like condiments. Each industry preparing for date night in their own way.

The Valentine’s Luminary Walk planned by the city of Minot Park District has also been delayed due to weather.

It will now take place Feb. 20 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Woodland Trail.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.