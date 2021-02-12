Michigan man indicted for having thousands of laced pills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Michigan man is facing federal charges for having more than 2,000 opiate pills and $66,000 in his Bismarck hotel room.

According to North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley, 28-year-old Barry Brown Jr. of Taylor, MI was indicted for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Investigators say while executing a search warrant of Brown’s hotel room in January, opiate pills made to look like oxycodone, but contained fentanyl were found.

“The seizure of deadly fentanyl with a street value of approximately $160,000 is another direct hit against the poison pushers who we allege have targeted our Native American Communities,” said U.S. Attorney Wrigley.

