Advertisement

Jeopardy! champ Brayden Smith dies at 24

Smith won $115,798 during his five-game winning streak
An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.
An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.(Source: Jeopardy!)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Brayden Smith, one of the last great Jeopardy! champs during Alex Trebek’s 36-year run as host, died this month, his family said. He was 24.

“We are heartbroken to share that our dear Brayden Smith recently passed away unexpectedly,” Smith’s mom, Debbie Smith, said on Twitter Friday. “We are so grateful that Brayden was able to live out his dream on @jeopardy.”

An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.

“The JEOPARDY! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant,” said a tweet on the official Jeopardy! Twitter account. “Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden’s family. He will be missed.”

Smith won $115,798 during his five-game winning streak.

Trebek died on Nov. 8, 2020, at the age of 80, after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer.

His final show as host of Jeopardy! aired Jan. 8.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight saving time bill passes Senate
'Cash Mobbing'
’Cash Mobbing’ is a growing movement in Williston
Travis Ottney
Williston man charged for corruption of a minor
HB 1298 also bans sporting events from receiving public dollars for exclusive-gender sports...
ND House passes transgender sports bill
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Expecting the new COVID

Latest News

Minot Public Schools looking into when vaccines will be available for faculty, staff
North Dakota tourism expected to recover
Britney Spears supporters pose together for a photo outside a court hearing concerning the pop...
Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson
Rapid COVID Testing
Minot Public Schools sees drop in COVID-19 numbers since November
MHA Nation Task Force provides for community during COVID-19