James Memorial Art Center is getting a fresh start

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The James Memorial Art Center in Williston is preparing to host its first art classes since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Staff say the center runs on donations, grants and renting spaces, so it lost a lot of funding last year. They’re getting a fresh start this year that began by taking a light-hearted approach to an object that spiked in popularity last year: masks.

The Put a Mask on It Community show encouraged artists of all ages to get creative by incorporating masks into their art.

Seven-year-old Hadley Renner won in the youth category. She said she hopes to enter more art contest this year. “Because it’s fun and you get to work hard,” added Hadley Renner.

Gallery 1 features furniture watercolor portraits made by Erica Jerspersen from Bowbells, N.D. James Memorial staff say having a community space like this is important, so they’re excited to host more exhibits and events this year.

“We feel that art makes a community vibrant, and by offering classes to both youth and adults, we feel that we’re encouraging the next generation of community artists,” said James Memorial Art Center Administrative Assistant Pam Elliot.

The first art classes will start next month, where adults will learn to create unique cards.

The James Memorial Art Center’s hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday, and it’s closed Saturday.

