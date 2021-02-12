Advertisement

Heart Health Month

Heart Health Month(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The warning signs can be very subtle and can differ between women and men.

Dr. Nayan Desai, an interventional cardiologist at Sanford Health, said that heart attacks can get missed in women.

“In females we underappreciate the intensity of the symptoms, because they are not the typical symptoms like pressure on the chest. Women have different symptoms, which could be just shortness of breath, sometimes pain not in the chest but instead essentially from the jaw to the upper stomach,” said Desai.

Desai added that women and men should be reminded that eating a balanced diet, exercising, knowing family medical history, and regularly visiting your doctor are ways to be proactive about heart health.

