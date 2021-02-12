HB 1012 could lead to funding cuts at basic care facilities

MINOT, N.D. – A new Department of Human Services appropriations bill could be cutting funding from basic care facilities around the state.

House Bill 1012 funds all the programs and services to the most vulnerable populations in North Dakota.

“It helps to fund autistic children, as well as long-term care nursing, home residents that have run out of money, and for basic care residents,” said Shelly Peterson, North Dakota Long Term Care Association President.

There are 61 basic care facilities spread across North Dakota designed to provide 24-hour residential care for anyone unable to live at home alone and may require services like medication administration and assistance with dressing.

“That program is a federal and state combined program, but the room and board portion is 100 percent state general funds and there was over a $7 million cut to that,” said Peterson.

The bill would also cut funding to the budget to a mental health facility in Grand Forks by more than half.

“The recommendation to cut the Prairie Health Mental Health budget by $1,414,800 which is over 50% of the budget came without warning,” said Prairie Harvest Mental Health CEO Debra Johnson.

Both entities asked the appropriation committee to reconsider the cuts.

The committee will submit its amendments to the bill next week.

Your News Leader reached out to a handful of representatives to discuss the potential cuts, and are awaiting a response.

Minot has three basic care facilities which include Edgewood Vista, Edgewood Minot Memory Care, and Maple View Memory Care. Combined, the facilities can hold more than 65 residents.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.