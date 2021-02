BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 36-year-old Halliday woman has been indicted on federal child neglect charges for starving a child.

According to court documents, Victoria Avery was arrested for failing to feed an 8-year-old, which resulted in severe malnutrition in November of 2019.

Avery is charged with child neglect in Indian country.

