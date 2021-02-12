BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s Giving Hearts Day and that means charities around the state are working extra hard to raise money. The event has helped raise more than $14 million so far.

Local charities say it’s well timed to help alleviate some of the burdens caused by the pandemic.

“It has been a very difficult year, not only for the fundraising aspect of it but in dealing with all of the situations at the shelter”, said Jeff Essler, resource development manager with Missouri Slope Area United Way.

The charity has raised more than $103 million across the region since it first began in 2008. To learn how you can help make a difference visit GivingHeartsDay.org.

