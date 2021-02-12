Garrison Police anniversary brings resident concerns

GARRISON, N.D. – The almost one-year anniversary of the Garrison Police Department brings up resident concerns for safety.

About a year ago Garrison chose not to renew its contract with the McLean County Sheriff’s office and founded their own police department.

The community came together Thursday night to update the progress of the department and bring up some issues, safety being first and foremost.

“I don’t feel safe, I want this community to feel safe, and with officers like that coming in it’s a problem,” said Maggie Houston, Garrison.

“I’ve got some concerns, my daughter brought up that she felt she was being followed by one of the officers,” said Patrick Hurt, Garrison.

“The city of Garrison and the police force has greatly failed my daughter. She wants to come back, but she doesn’t feel safe to,” said Tom Delzer, Garrison.

The Committee encouraged residents to file formal reports with the police chief.

The mayor encouraged the discussion and process.

“We have to work together to support the department, help it get better, because that’s for the safety of all the citizens. So we’re continuing to make improvements and hopefully we’ll get better day by day,” said Stuart Merry, Mayor.

The committee mentioned they are still working on a final policy manual for the department, including hiring practices and the steps for disciplinary action.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.