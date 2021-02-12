Friday is deadline to request SNAP benefits following last week’s power outages in southern ND

MINOT, N.D. – Friday is the last day for residents in south central North Dakota counties who lost food due to power outages last week to request SNAP replacement benefits.

Last Tuesday, ice buildup on power lines caused a loss of power to residents in several counties including Morton, Grant and Sioux.

The Department of Human Services gave SNAP clients 10 days to report loss of food.

The program will replace the amount of that loss up to one month’s worth of benefits.

“There would be nothing that the household would be required to provide. The only requirement is that they fill out a form, submit that to their local human service zone office, and then from there we would go ahead and issue those replacement benefits,” said SNAP Administrator for the department’s Economic Assistance Division, Deborah Kramer.

The state Health Department said roughly 1,800 clients may have been impacted by the outages.

More details on SNAP benefits in North Dakota can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.