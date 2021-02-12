Friday: 2.1% rate; 118 positive; 1 death; +4,981 vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.1% Friday. 118 tests were positive out of 7,219. There was 1 new death (1,431 total). 39 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 5 ICU beds occupied. 801 cases remain active. There have been 152,467 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.** 13.0% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose with 6.3% receiving two doses.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 1.6%. **Vaccine data is reported weekdays.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

94,854 – Residents who received at least one dose of vaccine

152,467 – Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

7,219 – Total Tests from yesterday*

1,586,204 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

118 – Positive Individuals from yesterday*****

72 PCR Tests | 46 Antigen Tests 98,466 Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

2.10% – Daily Positivity Rate**

801 – Total Active Cases

+6 Individuals from yesterday

108 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

96,234 Total recovered since the pandemic began

39 – Currently Hospitalized

+0 Individuals from yesterday

1 – New Death*** (1,431 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

· Woman in her 40s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 1

· Barnes County – 1

· Bottineau County – 1

· Burleigh County – 23

· Cass County – 24

· Dickey County – 1

· Dunn County – 1

· Grand Forks County – 15

· McIntosh County – 1

· McKenzie County – 2

· McLean County – 4

· Mercer County – 2

· Morton County – 6

· Pembina County – 1

· Ramsey County – 3

· Ransom County – 1

· Richland County – 1

· Sargent County – 1

· Stark County – 10

· Stutsman County – 2

· Traill County – 1

· Ward County – 11

· Williams County – 5

* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

