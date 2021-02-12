Fargo VA Clinic administered more than 800 COVID-19 vaccines to veterans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Fargo Veterans Affairs Health Care System is taking a step toward ending the pandemic and keeping our vets safe and healthy.

The VA held its first vaccination clinic Thursday for veterans in and around Bismarck.

Ken Mettler and Keith Brown say their time in service prepared them for the response to the global pandemic.

“No matter where you go, you have to take orders. That’s just a part of life,” said U.S. Navy veteran and vaccine recipient Ken Mettler.

“I served overseas on a number of occasions, and we got all our immunizations for that,” said Army National Guard veteran Keith Brown. But, nothing could have prepared them for the hardships that followed.

“Not being able to travel and see kids play sports,” said Mettler.

“Staying away from family members, especially the high-risk ones-- that’s probably the hardest part,” said Brown.

So, they waited their turn in another act of service for their community.

“I think it’s the right thing to do,” said Mettler.

“It would really affect me in a negative way if I passed it on to somebody else, and they suffered severe consequences from it,” said Brown.

That’s why they, along with over 800 other veterans in the Bismarck area, decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I feel like I’ve done my part,” said Mettler. They say the event gives them hope.

“I think we’ll overcome,” said Brown.

They say with each vaccination, they feel one step closer to normal.

The event was open to veterans 65 and older or those with chronic health conditions in the Bismarck or Dickinson region. The VA says they plan to hold more events open to more tiers, depending on allocations of vaccines from the federal and state government.

