BPS public forum survey results show support of the new boundary changes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The survey results are in for the boundary changes for the two new north Bismarck elementary schools.

Results from the recent public forums show 73.9% of the 46 participants were in support of the new boundary changes.

BPS also sent out an online survey and out of the 626 responses, 552 participants were either okay, supported or strongly supported the model.

“We know that there’s going to be some anxiety, there’s going to be some hurdles, that some of these boundary changes may not work in the best way for families. So, we’re about kids, we’re about families and so we’ll figure this out together,” said BPS elementary assistant superintendent Brad Barnhardt.

The school board plans to approve bids for the two new schools at the next two board meetings.

The board is hoping to adopt the boundary next month.

