BPS bus staff say it’s been a successful year so far with student wearing masks on the bus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With more students back in the classroom every day in the Bismarck Public School District that means more kids are back on buses.

Masks are required on the bus and students have assigned seats.

To social distance, students either skip a seat or sit one per seat if possible, but with the transition to face-to-face learning some buses are more crowded than others.

“We’ll still have seating charts on those busses, but we may not be able to social distance on a bus because of capacity issues,” said BPS transportation coordinator Jason Schafer.

Schafer said overall it’s been a successful year so far with students wearing masks.

Bus drivers, cameras, and bus monitors are all watching to make sure kids are masking up.

Buses are sanitized after each route.

