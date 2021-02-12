Bismarck man sentenced to eight years for rape

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 53-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday, to a gross sexual imposition charge from September 2019.

Aaron Nolasco is accused of forcing himself into the home of a 63-year-old victim and holding her down while he raped her.

Nolasco was sentenced to eight years in prison with eight years of supervised probation.

He will get credit for 512 days served.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.